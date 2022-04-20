Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 09:43

Man injured in Dublin shooting incident

The incident took place at a residence in the Pimlico Cottages area of Dublin 8
Man injured in Dublin shooting incident

Muireann Duffy

A man has been injured in a shooting incident in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident at a residence in the Pimlico Cottages area of Dublin 8 shortly before midnight.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to St James' Hospital where his condition has since been described as stable.

The scene has been persevered pending a technical examination.

A partially burnt out vehicle was also discovered in Clondalkin at approximately 12.15am and is now being examined.

An incident room has been set up in Kevin Street Garda station and anyone with information is asked to contact investigating gardaí on 01-666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Road users who were travelling in the Pimlico Cottages/Ardee Street area between 11.30pm and midnight on Tuesday are also asked to come forward, particularly those with dash-cam footage.

Gardaí said no arrests have yet been made and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries
Man to appear in court charged with Alyson Nelson’s murder in Co Antrim Man to appear in court charged with Alyson Nelson’s murder in Co Antrim
Norma Foley heckled at teachers’ union conference Norma Foley heckled at teachers’ union conference
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more