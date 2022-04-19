Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 20:50

Man dies after four-vehicle collision in Kilkenny

The collision occurred at approximately 8:55am on Tuesday, March 29th, at Knockreagh, Callan, Co Kilkenny.
Man dies after four-vehicle collision in Kilkenny

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 60s has died after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in Kilkenny last month.

The collision occurred at approximately 8:55am on Tuesday, March 29th, at Knockreagh, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious injuries. He passed away earlier this afternoon.

A passenger in the same vehicle, a male youth in his late teens, was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Knockreagh area of Callan between 8:30am and 9:10am on the day in question.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries
Teachers need action on pay amid cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Education told Teachers need action on pay amid cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Education told
Norma Foley heckled at teachers’ union conference Norma Foley heckled at teachers’ union conference
Man to appear in court charged with Alyson Nelson’s murder in Co Antrim

Man to appear in court charged with Alyson Nelson’s murder in Co Antrim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more