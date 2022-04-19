Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 15:40

New bill to introduce extra leave and flexible working hours for parents

The Bill provides "a right to request flexible working arrangements for caring purposes”. This will be extended to parents of children up to age 12 as well as those caring for relatives.
New bill to introduce extra leave and flexible working hours for parents

Kenneth Fox

Parents are to be given the right to request flexible working hours to care for children under new measures to help create a better work life balance for families.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman is introducing significant changes which will also allow parents to take five days off work each year to care for their children when they are sick.

The General Scheme of a Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill will be brought to Cabinet on Wednesday which will provide more flexibility to those who are breastfeeding and extend right to maternity leave for transgender people who give birth.

The Bill provides "a right to request flexible working arrangements for caring purposes”. This will be extended to parents of children up to age 12 as well as those caring for relatives.

Separately, a new “leave for medical care purposes” is to be created which would provide for five days of unpaid leave, per year, per employee.

This is in addition to existing entitlements under the Carer’s Leave Act 2001.

The General Scheme of the Bill also provides for the extension of the period of calculable breastfeeding breaks for women who are back at work.

Currently, a parent who is in employment and is breastfeeding is entitled to take one paid hour off work each day as a breastfeeding break for up to 26 weeks after birth.

This time may be taken as one 60-minute break, two 30-minute breaks or three 20-minute breaks.

However, this will now be extended to 104 weeks post-birth to allow parents to continue breastfeeding.

Mr O'Gorman is also proposing to address a number of legislative issues and anomalies which have been identified, including provisions to ensure an entitlement to maternity leave for a transgender man who has, in accordance with the Gender Recognition Act 2015, obtained a gender recognition certificate and subsequently gives birth.

More in this section

DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries
Aviva Stadium to host first Fitness and Wellness Summit this summer Aviva Stadium to host first Fitness and Wellness Summit this summer
Over 90% of Irish workers satisfied in their current job - CSO Over 90% of Irish workers satisfied in their current job - CSO
Teachers need action on pay amid cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Education told

Teachers need action on pay amid cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Education told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more