Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 16:10

Irish Rail set to hire 150 people, including 80 new train drivers

The company will be hiring train drivers across a number of locations including Dublin, Cork, Drogheda, Dundalk, Limerick and Galway.
Irish Rail is set to hire 150 new staff members, including 80 train drivers, as part of its latest recruitment drive.

From Monday, the transport operator will launch an apprenticeship campaign where 30 positions are available across fitter, electrician and heavy vehicle mechanic trades.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail will also be advertising for station operatives in Dublin and on-board customer service officers across the rail network.

Positions will also be available in Mallow, Portlaoise, Sligo and Waterford. However, the majority of driver vacancies are based in Dublin.

According to the company, candidates must be willing to work various shift patterns, including weekend work.

Successful candidates will be offered a salary scale that can reach a maximum of €60,000 per year.

In order to apply, you must meet European Train Driver Licensing requirements with a minimum of nine years full time education and must be over the age of 20.

