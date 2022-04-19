Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 15:04

Covid: More than 12,000 new cases confirmed over Easter weekend

On Tuesday, 2,419 new cases were also confirmed by the Department of Health
Covid: More than 12,000 new cases confirmed over Easter weekend

Muireann Duffy

Over 12,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed over the Easter weekend, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Between Friday, April 15th and Monday, April 18th, 12,067 additional cases of the virus were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The breakdown of the figures is as follows:

  • Friday, April 15th: 1,788 PCR-confirmed cases, 2,013 positive antigen results
  • Saturday, April 16th: 1,666 PCR-confirmed cases, 1,459 positive antigen results
  • Sunday, April 17th: 852 PCR-confirmed cases, 1,270 positive antigen results
  • Monday, April 18th: 1,668 PCR-confirmed cases, 1,251 positive antigen results

The department also confirmed that a further 2,419 cases were reported on Tuesday, 778 of which were PCR-confirmed and 1,641 were positive antigen test results uploaded via the HSE portal.

As of 8am this morning, there were 750 people with Covid in hospital, 44 of whom were in intensive care.

More in this section

DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries
Teenager accused of Dublin assault on tourist appears in court Teenager accused of Dublin assault on tourist appears in court
Man (20s) dies following road collision in Co Donegal Man (20s) dies following road collision in Co Donegal
Teachers need action on pay amid cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Education told

Teachers need action on pay amid cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Education told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more