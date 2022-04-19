Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 14:33

DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries

The three-week-old puppy was found with multiple fractures to her skull, face and jaw
DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries

Sarah Slater

An animal charity in Dublin is appealing for help after a three-week-old puppy was found beside a bin with horrific head injuries.

The female puppy was taken to a Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Animals (DSPCA) shelter after being found by a passer-by last Wednesday, and then took the pup to a vet in north Dublin.

It was there the vet discovered the dog, since named Sebastiana, had fractures to her head, face and jaw.

A DSPCA spokesperson said they did not think the puppy would survive: “At only three-weeks-old, Sebastiana was close to death and we honestly didn't know if she would make it.

"She came into the shelter last Wednesday from a vet in north Dublin after she was handed into them.

DSPCA puppy
Sebastiana was brought to the DSPCA shelter on Wednesday. Photo: supplied by Sarah Slater

“She was collected by our ambulance driver and our vets were on stand-by to bring her straight in. Sebastiana was very pale and was instantly placed into an oxygen unit and a feeding tube.

“This tiny little girl is such a fighter and over the weekend she was monitored around the clock by our wonderful vets and nurses to give her every chance of survival.”

The charity is now appealing for financial help to assist with Sebastiana's care as she battles to stay alive.

“It's incredible to see her fighting for her life and she is doing well. Sebastiana is already loved by everyone in the shelter.

"Her jaw has been stabilised and when she is stronger she will require surgery in a few months time.

“We never know what we will face each day but we know that we will go above and beyond to save a life so innocent and precious.

Donations can be made to help support Sebastiana's care on the DSPCA's website.

More in this section

Man (20s) dies following road collision in Co Donegal Man (20s) dies following road collision in Co Donegal
Teenager accused of Dublin assault on tourist appears in court Teenager accused of Dublin assault on tourist appears in court
Potholes still a blight for Irish drivers Potholes still a blight for Irish drivers
Teachers need action on pay amid cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Education told

Teachers need action on pay amid cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Education told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more