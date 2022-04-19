DSPCA appeals for help after puppy found with horrific head injuries

Sarah Slater

An animal charity in Dublin is appealing for help after a three-week-old puppy was found beside a bin with horrific head injuries.

The female puppy was taken to a Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Animals (DSPCA) shelter after being found by a passer-by last Wednesday, and then took the pup to a vet in north Dublin.

It was there the vet discovered the dog, since named Sebastiana, had fractures to her head, face and jaw.

A DSPCA spokesperson said they did not think the puppy would survive: “At only three-weeks-old, Sebastiana was close to death and we honestly didn't know if she would make it.

"She came into the shelter last Wednesday from a vet in north Dublin after she was handed into them.

Sebastiana was brought to the DSPCA shelter on Wednesday. Photo: supplied by Sarah Slater

“She was collected by our ambulance driver and our vets were on stand-by to bring her straight in. Sebastiana was very pale and was instantly placed into an oxygen unit and a feeding tube.

“This tiny little girl is such a fighter and over the weekend she was monitored around the clock by our wonderful vets and nurses to give her every chance of survival.”

The charity is now appealing for financial help to assist with Sebastiana's care as she battles to stay alive.

“It's incredible to see her fighting for her life and she is doing well. Sebastiana is already loved by everyone in the shelter.

"Her jaw has been stabilised and when she is stronger she will require surgery in a few months time.

“We never know what we will face each day but we know that we will go above and beyond to save a life so innocent and precious.

Donations can be made to help support Sebastiana's care on the DSPCA's website.