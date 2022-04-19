Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 11:24

Aviva Stadium to host first Fitness and Wellness Summit this summer

The event will take place on July 16th and 17th
Muireann Duffy

A new event aimed at supporting innovation in the fitness and wellness industry will be held in the Aviva Stadium this summer, with some of Ireland's top fitness and health experts due to take part.

The first Fitness and Wellness Summit will take place in Dublin on July 16th and 17th, featuring gym operators, personal trainers, injury therapists, nutritionists, and mental health and wellness professionals.

The event's co-founder Laura Kinsella said the summit will give people chance to network and discuss the latest trends in the fitness and wellness industry, which is worth €300 million in Ireland annually.

Among the speakers confirmed for this year's summit is West Wood Clubs chief executive and chair of the Global Health and Fitness Association board Alan Leach, Operation Transformation's Karl Henry, international sleep expert Sophie Bostock, yoga therapist Pat Henry, and the HSE's national director for strategy and research, Dr Philip Crowley.

"The fitness and wellness industry is a fast-paced sector, and as a business owner it can be difficult to keep up with the latest trends and innovations, as well as manage and grow your own business," event co-founder Hayley Hester said.

"Fitness and Wellness Summit won’t just provide a valuable networking opportunity for industry professionals, it will also share insights into best international practice, which will help to improve the standard of service delivery in Ireland for consumers."

The event is supported by the HSE, the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists, REPs Ireland ( Register of Exercise Professionals), Dublin City Council, Athletic Rehabilitation Therapy Ireland (ARTI) and Yoga Therapy Ireland.

Tickets are on sale now, with further information available of Fitness and Wellness Summit's website.

