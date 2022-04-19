Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 10:31

Ed Sheeran arrives in Dublin ahead of ten Irish gigs

Sheeran will perform in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast as part of his Mathematics Tour
Sarah Slater

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has touched down in Dublin and paid a surprise visit to a local hostelry ahead his series of Irish gigs.

The 31-year-old was seen out and about at Fitzgerald's of Sandycove in south county Dublin on Monday night.

The singer thrilled pub goers by pulling a few pints of Guinness and was teased about his bartending abilities.

“That’s not a bad pint,” Sheeran said, under the watchful eye of the barman.

The father-of-one is in Ireland ahead of his sold-out concerts at Croke Park this weekend, before he travels to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on April 28th and 29th, Limerick on May 5th and 6th, and Belfast on May 12th and 13th.

Sheran begins his Irish performances tonight with an intimate gig at Whelan's in Dublin before moving to Vicar Street on Wednesday night.

The English man, whose grandparents hail from Belfast and Wexford, recently won a High Court copyright battle over his 2017 hit Shape of You after a judge ruled he had not plagiarised the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.

