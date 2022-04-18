Man (20s) dies following road collision in Co Donegal

Tomas Doherty

A motorcyclist has died after a road crash in Co Donegal on Monday evening.

Shortly before 5pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following a collision on the R231 at Killinangle More, Rossnowlagh, involving a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s, was treated by medics at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to Sligo University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out. A report has been sent to the coroner.

The road at the crash site will remain closed overnight with local traffic diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene is set to take place on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also asking road users with video footage (including dash-cam footage) to make this available to them.