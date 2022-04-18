Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 11:42

Funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee to take place today

The funerals of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, will take place in Co. Roscommon and Co. Sligo respectively.
Kenneth Fox

Two men who were killed in Sligo last week are to be laid to rest today.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the funerals of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, will take place in Co. Roscommon and Co. Sligo respectively.

Mr Moffitt was found dead in his home in Cartron Heights in Sligo last week. His funeral will take place at Christ the King Church, Lisacul.

The funeral for Mr Snee, who was found in his apartment on Connaughton Road on Tuesday, will take place at Saint Joseph's Church, Ballytivnan.

Over the weekend, thousands attended vigils in memory of the two men.

Sligo Pride chair Caitriona Bonner said on Friday: "We shouldn’t be gathered in this capacity but, unfortunately, this is the reality of what this community faces. Sligo has been shaken to the core."

Amy Rose Hunter, who spoke at the vigil in Sligo, said they were mourning the loss of Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee.

"We as a community, we will love each other. We will take care of each other, even in our deepest tragedies. We only ask for people to protect us, take care of us."

Yousef Palani, 22, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, appeared before a judge at Sligo District Court on Thursday charged with murdering the men in their Sligo homes.

He is charged with the murder of Mr Moffitt at Cartron Heights on April 10th and with the murder of Mr Snee at City View on April 12th.

He was also charged with assaulting another man, Anthony Burke, causing serious harm in an incident at Cleveragh Road, Sligo on April 9th.

Palani is to appear before the same court by video link on April 21st.

