Young man in serious condition after Co Donegal stabbing

The man, who is in his 20s, was attacked in the Emmet Park area of Castlefin just before midnight on Saturday.
Stephen Maguire

A young man has been left in serious condition after being stabbed in Co Donegal.

The man, who is in his 20s, was attacked in the Emmet Park area of Castlefin just before midnight on Saturday.

Another man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred before midnight at a residence in the Castlefin area of Donegal on Saturday, 16th April 2022.

“A man (20s) was later taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“Gardaí have arrested a man (30s) in connection with this incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.”

The incident comes just a day after a local county councillor called for a knife amnesty in Donegal.

Councilor Gerry McMonagle made the plea after children found a ten-inch blade in a local housing estate while out playing.

Cllr McMonagle, the chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, said there had been an increase in knife crime in recent months.

