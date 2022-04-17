Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Co Antrim

Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 17:29

Cate McCurry, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Co Antrim.

The dead woman has been named as 64-year-old Alyson Nelson.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the report of a stabbing in Whitehead on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Victoria Avenue area at around 6.10pm.

Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Ms Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrested man, who is in his 60s, remained in police custody on Sunday afternoon.

PSNI Detective Inspector Foreman said: “At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage.

“However, I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”

