State to build 'safe room' modelled on White House situation-room to tackle cyber crime

As part of the State's National Cyber Security Centre, a secure data room to jam electronic surveillance and cyberattacks has been planned.

The 'safe room', which is being modelled on the White House 'situation-room', is due to be completed this summer.

The covert room will be at a discrete location, allowing cyber professionals to collaborate safely.

The plans have been welcomed by cybersecurity experts.

However, speaking to Newstalk, Ronan Murphy, CEO of 'Smart Tech 247' has said it won't solve the problem outright.

"People think that you can invest in a security operation centre, and it's going to stop cyberattacks," Mr Murphy said.

"You must remember that companies who've invested hundreds of millions in these centres and facilities still get blighted with attacks on a daily basis.

"And that's across critical infrastructure and defence industrial basis, even the pentagon got hacked a few months ago.

"It's not a silver bullet, it's a good idea to get it, but it's very much a collaboration of approach between Government and private sector.

"I think it's a good idea in terms of us being able to demonstrate to other authorities and governments that we are capable of collecting information and sharing information in a secure manner and that's an important initiative."