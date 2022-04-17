Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 14:23

Easter Rising marked by President and Taoiseach with military ceremony at the GPO

President Michael D Higgins led the commemorations outside the GPO in Dublin.
Easter Rising marked by President and Taoiseach with military ceremony at the GPO

By Cate McCurry, PA

The 1916 Rising, which prompted a series of events leading to Irish independence, has been marked in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins led the commemorations of the Easter Rising in a military ceremony outside the GPO on O’Connell Street in the capital, one of the main sites of the rebellion against British rule in 1916.

It was the first public event to mark the uprising since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mr Higgins laid a wreath during the ceremony, which began at midday on Sunday.

1916 Easter Rising commemoration
Commandant Daire Roache reads the Proclamation during the ceremony (Niall Carson/PA)

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney also attended the event as well as Defence Forces members, a brass band, and representatives of the Air Corps and the Naval Service.

The commemoration involved prayers of remembrance, and the Proclamation was read by Commandant Daire Roache, from Ballina, Co Mayo.

The Irish flag was lowered to half-mast during the ceremony and Private Vincent Murray, of the 27th Infantry Battalion, played a lament outside the GPO.

1916 Easter Rising commemoration
Minister for Defence Simon Coveney during the ceremony (Niall Carson/PA)

Relatives of former Irish presidents and family members of the 1916 signatories were also in attendance.

The planned flypast by the Irish Air Corps was cancelled due to the weather.

Meanwhile, in Belfast, huge crowds are expected to take part in Easter commemorations to mark 106 years since the 1916 Rising.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is to address the National Graves Association commemoration in Milltown Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

More in this section

Small number of cases of new Covid variant found in Northern Ireland Small number of cases of new Covid variant found in Northern Ireland
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths
Day in the life of a solicitor: Is it all suits and all-nighters?

Day in the life of a solicitor: Is it all suits and all-nighters?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more