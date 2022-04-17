Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 11:31

Man in critical condition following serious assault in Dublin city centre

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured following a serious assault in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident took place on D'Olier Street, near the junction with Fleet Street shortly after 2.30am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where a man in his mid-20s was treated for an apparent head injury.

The man was taken by ambulance to St James' Hospital where it is understood he is in critical condition.

In a follow-up operation, a house in Co Kildare was searched under warrant by investigating gardaí and a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrested man is currently detained at Pearse Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01-666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Anyone with camera footage from the location at the time of the incident is also asked to come forward.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

