Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 09:48

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

All of Sunday's front page news
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

PA Reporter

Stories surrounding the Kinahan's following the announcement of sanctions by the US earlier this week, and spiralling costs for the new National Children's Hospital are some of the stories covered in Sunday's national papers.

The Sunday Times leads with 'Terror link led US to target Kinahan gang', alongside a piece on the Government building a "secret HQ" to tackle cybercrime.

The Irish Mail on Sunday says Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is being urged by the Public Accounts Committee to "come clean" regarding the true cost of the new National Children's Hospital.

Also on the Kinahan's, the Irish Sun on Sunday carries an image of Daniel Kinahan beside the headline: 'The Maddest of the Mobs'. The papers quotes "UK drug lord" James Mulvey as saying the Kinahan's are the "maddest" in the criminal underworld.

In the UK, the ongoing debate about the Rwanda scheme and punishments for environmental activists are among the topics splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Mirror and The Observer all splash responses to the British home secretary’s refugee plans.

The Independent leads on the success of the paper’s petition in support of Ukrainian refugees, which has collected over 250,000 signatures.

The Mail on Sunday says it has delivered 500,000 food boxes to Ukrainians.

A dangerous drug that “damaged 20,000 babies” is still being prescribed to pregnant women, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Express reports a poll for the paper has found 53 per cent support its call to “punish” the “eco mob”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Hi-de-Hi! actor Jeffrey Holland is treated like Elvis in Hungary.

More in this section

Small number of cases of new Covid variant found in Northern Ireland Small number of cases of new Covid variant found in Northern Ireland
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths
Day in the life of a solicitor: Is it all suits and all-nighters?

Day in the life of a solicitor: Is it all suits and all-nighters?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more