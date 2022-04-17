Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 10:03

Pedestrian (20s) seriously injured in Meath collision

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision
Muireann Duffy

A man in his 20s is in serious condition in hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Meath during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Navan are appealing for information after the pedestrian was struck by a car on the R161 Trim Road near Balreask Cross at approximately 1.30am.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment where his condition has been described as serious.

Gardaí said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was not injured in the crash.

The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are asking that anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area of the collision around the time of the incident to contact Navan Garda station on 046-903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

