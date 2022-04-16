Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 19:56

Small number of cases of new Covid variant found in Northern Ireland

The new form of the virus, known as Omicron XE, is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants.
Small number of cases of new Covid variant found in Northern Ireland

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A small number of cases of a new variant of the Omicron strain of Covid-19 have been discovered in Northern Ireland, public health officials said.

The new form of the virus, known as Omicron XE, is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants.

A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency said: “A total of 1,179 cases of XE have been confirmed in the UK so far.

“To date a small number of confirmed cases (fewer than five) have been detected in Northern Ireland.

“All appropriate health actions have been carried out.”

The spokesperson added: “Recombinant variants are not an unusual occurrence, particularly when there are several variants in circulation, and several have been identified over the course of the pandemic to date.

“The best way to stop variants developing or spreading is to keep pushing down infection rates and the transmission of the virus in our community.

“By sticking to public health advice, getting vaccinated, wearing face coverings in busy indoor environments where ventilation is poor, and particularly when visiting hospitals and other health and care settings and when around people they know to be vulnerable, we can all play a role in tackling Covid-19.”

More in this section

McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths
Thousands attend vigils in memory of men killed in Sligo Thousands attend vigils in memory of men killed in Sligo
Heroin worth an estimated €1.34m seized in Co Limerick Heroin worth an estimated €1.34m seized in Co Limerick
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more