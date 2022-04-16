Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 16:54

Queue times at Dublin Airport reduced despite busy Easter weekend

Some 50,000 people are expected to travel through the airport this Easter.
Queue times at Dublin Airport reduced despite busy Easter weekend

As Dublin Airport prepares for a busy bank holiday weekend, the airport operator has said that security queues are currently staying below 30 minutes.

It comes as 50,000 people are expected to travel through the airport this Easter.

In recent weeks, the airport has been dogged with chaotic queues due to staff shortages arising from the pandemic.

Despite the reduction in waiting times this week, people are still being advised to arrive three and a half hours ahead of their flight to make allowances for any possible delays.

Speaking to Newstalk, Graham McQueen from the DAA said that passengers can be assured that extra staff are on hand at the airport.

"Security times are generally staying below thirty minutes, so that's what we want, we don't want it going any higher than that," Mr McQueen said.

"At times it has gone a little bit higher just when it gets busier, and we have adjust staff to just make sure their in the right terminals and things like that.

"So do expect it to be busy, just arrive, be prepared for things to take a wee bit longer still and be patient but work with the team.

"We've lots of staff around, you can't miss them, they are in pink high-vis this weekend."

In the run-up to Easter, passengers were advised not to arrive excessively early.

According to the airport operator, it is currently in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening to meet the significant increase in demand for international travel.

More in this section

Thousands attend vigils in memory of men killed in Sligo Thousands attend vigils in memory of men killed in Sligo
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Heroin worth an estimated €1.34m seized in Co Limerick Heroin worth an estimated €1.34m seized in Co Limerick
McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths

McAleese accuses Churches of being 'conduits for homophobia' following Sligo deaths

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more