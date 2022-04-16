Man arrested as €1.75m of cocaine seized in Dublin

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have seized cocaine worth €1.75 million during an operation in Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí arrested a man in Clondalkin on Friday evening having stopped a vehicle on St Cuthbert’s Road at about 5.30pm. A search of the vehicle was conducted, during which 25kg of cocaine was discovered.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained under provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin Garda station where he can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.