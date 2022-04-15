Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 21:02

Two arrested as gardaí seize firearms, ammunition in Ballymun and Finglas

Gardaí have recovered two firearms along with quantities of ammunition and arrested two people in operations in the Ballymun and Finglas areas targeting drugs related criminal activity.
James Cox

On Thursday, shortly after 11pm, in the course of proactive patrols by the Street Crime Unit based at Ballymun Station, a male cyclist (40s) was stopped in the Shangan Gardens area of Ballymun. A loaded firearm was recovered.

The man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Garda Station.

On Friday, as part of the investigation, a follow-up search was conducted by the Ballymun and Finglas Drugs Units with assistance from other local units, at a house in the Finglas area.

In the course of the search a machine pistol, two loaded magazines, two silencers and a quantity of ammunition was recovered.

A woman in her 50s was arrested and is also currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Station.

All of the items seized will be sent for ballistic and forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

