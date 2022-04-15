Government begins rollout of pandemic bonus to healthcare workers

Kenneth Fox

The Government has begun the process of paying the €1,000 Covid-19 pandemic bonus - the one-off payment promised in January - to frontline healthcare workers employed by the HSE.

As The Irish Times reports, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the tax-free payment would be made “as soon as possible to those who are confirmed as eligible, through the next available payroll.”

Confirming the news on Twitter he said: "I'd like to thank all involved, especially the healthcare workers and the unions for their patience and extensive engagement on this."

Details of when the bonus payments will be made to frontline healthcare workers who are not employed by the HSE, including private sector nursing homes and hospice workers, and agency staff working for the HSE “will be announced in due course,” the Minister said.

Pleased to confirm that the Pandemic Special Recognition Payment for eligible healthcare workers will be paid in the next available payroll. I'd like to thank all involved, especially the healthcare workers and the unions for their patience and extensive engagement on this. pic.twitter.com/nAs4Zr7g0R — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 15, 2022

Eligible workers

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly said some healthcare workers employed by the HSE may receive the payment this month or next, depending on when their regular wage payment falls.

Mr Donnelly said the “necessary circulars” to activate the payment had been finalised and will be published by the HSE early next week when a full list of who is eligible will be published.

The payment to eligible public healthcare and ambulance workers, first announced on January 19th, is being made in recognition of their efforts during the two-year Covid-19 pandemic.

Any healthcare staff who between March 1st 2020 and June 30th 2021 worked in a frontline environment that warranted their inclusive in the first two priority sequence groups for the Covid-19 vaccine will be eligible for the payment.

The Department of Health said the value to each eligible employee will be based on their contracted hours during this period and will be a pro-rata payment.

Those whose contracted hours are equal to or greater than 60 per cent “whole time equivalent” for their grade will receive €1,000. Those whose hours are less than this will get €600.