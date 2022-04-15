More than 58,000 tonnes of packaging waste expected to be recycled this Easter

More than 58,000 tonnes of packaging waste is expected to be recycled this Easter as people tuck into Easter eggs across the weekend.

According to new research by Repak, 50 per cent of people are set to buy more than six Easter eggs, while 27 per cent plan to spend more than previous years.

Meanwhile, 90 per cent of people admit that recyclable packaging is not the most important deciding factor when choosing what Easter egg to buy. Some 62 per cent focus on the type of chocolate instead.

Commenting on the research findings, Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak said: “Like most of the Irish public, we are delighted to be able to celebrate Easter with our family and friends this year.

“Easter is a particularly busy period for waste operators across Ireland, who receive a heavy influx of packaging waste over the weekend.

“By placing all recyclable items in the recycling bin clean, dry, and loose, we will be supporting their work. Also, as now all plastics can go in the recycling bin, we have a great opportunity to reach ambitious future plastic recycling targets set by the EU.

“With 19 per cent expecting to receive at least three chocolate eggs this Easter, it’s important to take the time to understand what can be recycled and how to do so correctly.

“Recycling all plastics in addition to other recyclable items clean, dry, and loose is a great first step in helping Ireland increase its recycling rates.”

The amount of packaging which is to be recycled this year is 18 per cent more than 2021.