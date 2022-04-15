Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 15:03

Heroin worth an estimated €1.34m seized in Co Limerick

A further search took place at a separate location where gardaí seized €12,500 in cash.
Heroin worth an estimated €1.34m seized in Co Limerick

Gardaí have seized heroin worth an estimated €1.34 million in Co Limerick.

The seizure came following a number of searches in Corbally and Clonlara on Friday.

The searches, which were carried out as part of Operation Tara, involved gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, supported by gardaí from Mayorstone and members of the Defence Forces.

No arrests were made during the search. However, the drugs have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A further search took place at a separate location where gardaí seized €12,500 in cash.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Woman charged with murdering her elderly mother in Dublin Woman charged with murdering her elderly mother in Dublin
Government plans to pause ban on turf cutting 'crazy', says environment expert Government plans to pause ban on turf cutting 'crazy', says environment expert
People who pledged accommodation for Ukrainian refugees urged to contact Red Cross People who pledged accommodation for Ukrainian refugees urged to contact Red Cross
Government begins rollout of pandemic bonus to healthcare workers

Government begins rollout of pandemic bonus to healthcare workers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more