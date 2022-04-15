Vandals attack popular South Dublin playground

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are appealing for information after a popular new South Dublin playground was burnt last Friday.

Staff from South Dublin County Council discovered that materials for a new playground had been deliberately set on fire and burnt. The Council have re-ordered new equipment to proceed with the woodland playground.

The newly built playground cost €50,000 and is a popular spot for families to visit in Rathfarnham Castle Park.

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie, South Dublin County councillor, David McManus said it is not the first time that vandalism has taken place at that location.

It is believed that people came to the park late at night to drink and set one of the trees on fire which spread to the playground equipment.

"These thugs have vandalised public property and are a thundering disgrace. This new €50,000 playground was being installed following representations that I and local residents had made to South Dublin County Council, with works having started recently in March," he said.

They have since ordered new equipment and a part of the park is currently cornered off with fencing as they wait for repairs.

He is urging anyone who saw anything suspicious last Friday night around Rathfarnham Castle Park to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6082.

Mr McManus said hopefully the Gardaí do catch who did it, and they are properly dealt with, possibly even a penalty by the courts.

In his eyes "it's criminal damage being done to public property," so the consequences should be serious.