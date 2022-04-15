Sligo killings: Vigils to take place across Ireland for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Vigils are set to take place across the island of Ireland over the coming days to remember two men killed in Sligo town.

Aidan Moffitt (42) and Michael Snee (58) were both found dead in their homes this week having suffered extensive injuries. Two Garda murder investigations are under way into the violent killings.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the men’s murders and appeared in Sligo District Court yesterday evening, also charged with the assault of a third man in Sligo last weekend.

Solidarity Vigil tomorrow at Dáil Éireann at 6pm.



With gardaí confirming they are investigating a hate-related or homophobic motive to the crimes, vigils organised by the LGBTQ+ community are being held in Sligo, Dublin, Cork and countless other cities and towns in memory of the two men.

LGBT Ireland has said it is “deeply saddened” by the killings, describing it as a “dark week” for the community in Ireland. It plans to host a solidarity vigil alongside Dublin LGBTQ Pride outside the Dáil in Dublin at 6pm this evening.

Below are the many other vigils set to take place over the coming days:

Friday, April 15th

Galway: The Long Point, 5pm

Wicklow: Bandstand in Bray, 5pm

Sligo: Town Hall, 6pm

Dublin: Dáil Éireann, 6pm

Waterford: John Roberts Square, 6pm

Waterford: Walton Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, 6pm

Louth: Dundalk Town Square, 6pm

Louth: The Tholsel, 6pm

Louth: Ardee Civic Offices, 6pm

Carlow: The fountain, Liberty Tree, Haddens Car Park, 6pm

Westmeath: Mullingar Town Park, 6pm

Kildare: Bandstand in Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge, 6pm

Donegal: Crossroads in Falcarragh, 6pm

Belfast: City Hall, 6pm

Derry: Guildhall Square, 6pm

Laois: County Hall Plaza, Portlaoise, 6pm

Offaly: O'Connor Square, Tullamore, 6pm

Meath: Navan Town Hall, 6pm

Meath: The Fairgreen, Kells, 6pm

Cavan: Market Square, Cavan Town, 6pm

Monaghan: The Lace Gallery, Carrickmacross, 6pm

Kilkenny: Town Hall, High Street, 6pm

Wexford: Wexford Quay, 7pm

Tyrone: Omagh Courthouse, 7pm

Tipperary: Main Guard, O'Connell Street, Clonmel, 7.30pm

Saturday, April 16th

Donegal: Amazing Grace Memorial, Buncrana, 2pm

Wicklow: The Square, Blessington, 6pm

Kildare: The Square, Maynooth, 6pm

Galway: Eyre Square, 7pm

Sunday, April 17th

Clare: Killaloe side of the bridge that links Clare and Tipperary, 2pm

Monday, April 18th

Cork: Bishop Lucey Park, 6pm

Leitrim: Town Clock, Carrick-on-Shannon, 6pm

Limerick: Arthur's Quay Park, 6pm

Wicklow: Bandstand in Arklow Town Park, 6pm

Kerry: The Square, Tralee, 7pm

Wednesday, April 20th

Mayo: Tom Ruane Park, Ballina, 9pm

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

The National LGBT Helpline is available for emotional support on the freephone number 1800 929 539, seven days a week, from 6.30pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, from 4pm to 10pm on Fridays, and from 4pm to 6pm at the weekend.