Sligo killings: Vigils to take place across Ireland for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Vigils are set to take place across the island of Ireland over the coming days to remember two men killed in Sligo town.
Aidan Moffitt (42) and Michael Snee (58) were both found dead in their homes this week having suffered extensive injuries. Two Garda murder investigations are under way into the violent killings.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with the men’s murders and appeared in Sligo District Court yesterday evening, also charged with the assault of a third man in Sligo last weekend.
Solidarity Vigil tomorrow at Dáil Éireann at 6pm.
See: https://t.co/cWs5VPEeqj for more information. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/lQJ0DX95dS
— LGBT Ireland (@LGBT_ie) April 14, 2022
With gardaí confirming they are investigating a hate-related or homophobic motive to the crimes, vigils organised by the LGBTQ+ community are being held in Sligo, Dublin, Cork and countless other cities and towns in memory of the two men.
LGBT Ireland has said it is “deeply saddened” by the killings, describing it as a “dark week” for the community in Ireland. It plans to host a solidarity vigil alongside Dublin LGBTQ Pride outside the Dáil in Dublin at 6pm this evening.
Below are the many other vigils set to take place over the coming days:
List of vigils happening around the country @LGBTOutcomers pic.twitter.com/q8z7VtvF4N
— LGBT Ireland (@LGBT_ie) April 14, 2022
Friday, April 15th
Galway: The Long Point, 5pm
Wicklow: Bandstand in Bray, 5pm
Sligo: Town Hall, 6pm
Dublin: Dáil Éireann, 6pm
Waterford: John Roberts Square, 6pm
Waterford: Walton Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, 6pm
Louth: Dundalk Town Square, 6pm
Louth: The Tholsel, 6pm
Louth: Ardee Civic Offices, 6pm
Carlow: The fountain, Liberty Tree, Haddens Car Park, 6pm
Westmeath: Mullingar Town Park, 6pm
Kildare: Bandstand in Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge, 6pm
Donegal: Crossroads in Falcarragh, 6pm
Belfast: City Hall, 6pm
Derry: Guildhall Square, 6pm
Laois: County Hall Plaza, Portlaoise, 6pm
Offaly: O'Connor Square, Tullamore, 6pm
Meath: Navan Town Hall, 6pm
Meath: The Fairgreen, Kells, 6pm
Cavan: Market Square, Cavan Town, 6pm
Monaghan: The Lace Gallery, Carrickmacross, 6pm
Kilkenny: Town Hall, High Street, 6pm
Wexford: Wexford Quay, 7pm
Tyrone: Omagh Courthouse, 7pm
Tipperary: Main Guard, O'Connell Street, Clonmel, 7.30pm
Saturday, April 16th
Donegal: Amazing Grace Memorial, Buncrana, 2pm
Wicklow: The Square, Blessington, 6pm
Kildare: The Square, Maynooth, 6pm
Galway: Eyre Square, 7pm
Sunday, April 17th
Clare: Killaloe side of the bridge that links Clare and Tipperary, 2pm
Monday, April 18th
Cork: Bishop Lucey Park, 6pm
Leitrim: Town Clock, Carrick-on-Shannon, 6pm
Limerick: Arthur's Quay Park, 6pm
Wicklow: Bandstand in Arklow Town Park, 6pm
Kerry: The Square, Tralee, 7pm
Wednesday, April 20th
Mayo: Tom Ruane Park, Ballina, 9pm
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.
The National LGBT Helpline is available for emotional support on the freephone number 1800 929 539, seven days a week, from 6.30pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, from 4pm to 10pm on Fridays, and from 4pm to 6pm at the weekend.