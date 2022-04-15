What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

Friday's front pages are dominated by 22-year-old Yousef Palani being charged for the murder of two men in Sligo as well as assaulting another man.

The Irish Times lead with a story on Ireland's military neutrality and in a new post most people overwhelmingly support the country's current position.

The Irish Examiner focuses on soaring house prices and how they are set to reach record levels in the coming weeks.

The Echo focuses on a Ukrainian priest who has made Cork his new home as his family arrived.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a story about two dissident republicans being stopped by the PSNI.

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers focus on the revelation that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Guardian leads with comments calling the Rwanda scheme 'inhumane'.

The Sun leads with a story about a secret meaning between Harry and Meghan and the Queen.