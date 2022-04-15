What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Kenneth Fox
Friday's front pages are dominated by 22-year-old Yousef Palani being charged for the murder of two men in Sligo as well as assaulting another man.
The Irish Times lead with a story on Ireland's military neutrality and in a new post most people overwhelmingly support the country's current position.
The Irish Examiner focuses on soaring house prices and how they are set to reach record levels in the coming weeks.
The Echo focuses on a Ukrainian priest who has made Cork his new home as his family arrived.
Friday’s front page pic.twitter.com/JumpPj3s4h
— Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) April 15, 2022
The Irish Daily Star lead with the story on Yousef Palani being charged with the murder of two men in Sligo.
For all the big news, pick up a copy of Friday's Irish Daily Mail, or click on https://t.co/wKUyK4A9A5 pic.twitter.com/MNWLo8vs3z
— The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) April 14, 2022
Today's Irish Sun pic.twitter.com/KEKfMt3BYB
— The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) April 15, 2022
Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news.
Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morninghttps://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y#Tellitlikeitis pic.twitter.com/fJ6PM9mdS0
— Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) April 15, 2022
The Belfast Telegraph leads with a story about two dissident republicans being stopped by the PSNI.
Meanwhile, in the UK the papers focus on the revelation that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.
The Guardian leads with comments calling the Rwanda scheme 'inhumane'.
Friday's Guardian: Rwanda asylum seekers plan branded 'inhumane' #TomorrowsPapersToday #TheGuardian #Guardian pic.twitter.com/JayVyyJ7L8
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 14, 2022
Friday's Times: PM wants first Rwanda migrant flights in weeks #TomorrowsPapersToday #TheTimes #Times pic.twitter.com/dyCEBes0b6
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 14, 2022
Friday's Telegraph: Russians parade captured Briton #TomorrowsPapersToday #DailyTelegraph #Telegraph pic.twitter.com/j1fWBsXuGk
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 14, 2022
Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDHiQd pic.twitter.com/yTxp56Bwnh
— The Independent (@Independent) April 15, 2022
Friday's i: Patel faces legal battle over 'cruel' Rwanda plan #TomorrowsPapersToday #iNewspaper pic.twitter.com/fN1IOhgcKr
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 14, 2022
Friday's Sun: Harry & Meg's secret visit to Queen #TomorrowsPapersToday #TheSun #Sun pic.twitter.com/QonWVolvYS
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 14, 2022
The Sun leads with a story about a secret meaning between Harry and Meghan and the Queen.
Friday's Star: I may be a wrong 'un but it's ok because I've said soz #TomorrowsPapersToday #DailyStar #Star pic.twitter.com/puboktvLMc
— Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 14, 2022