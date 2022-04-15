Government plans to pause ban on turf cutting 'crazy', says environment expert

Vivienne Clarke

Climate Council member Professor Cara Augustenborg has described any Government plans to pause a ban on turf cutting as “crazy”.

Professor Augustenborg, who is an expert in environmental policy, told Newstalk Breakfast that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s position on the turf ban was “very, very strange” since he was a medical doctor and would be aware that such a policy would save lives.

Air quality in rural Ireland would benefit hugely from such a ban, she said.

“I actually think it’s crazy that the Government has been working on this issue for over 30 years.

“Successive governments including the last Fine Gael government were all part of the smoky coal ban that was brought into Dublin by Mary Harney in 1990 and has been credited with saving 350 lives a year in Dublin.

“So that’s over 11,000 people who have lived longer in Dublin in the past 32 years than would have if we’d continued to allow the burning of smoky coal and yet this ban does not extend to people living in smaller villages in Ireland.”

It was actually dangerous at times to go out for a walk in towns like Tralee, Ennis, Enniscorthy or Macroom because of the burning of solid fuels, she said.

It was not just smoky coal that was dangerous, she added. Other types of solid fuel were equally dangerous including some types of turf and even some types of very wet wood that when burned give off high levels of particular matter that’s very damaging.

“So this particular Government has used the science and said, ‘Okay, we acknowledge that many types of fuel can be damaging to people’s health, so we will look at all those dangerous fuels, and we’ll ban the commercial sale of those fuels to protect people around us.'

“I find it very, very strange now that suddenly the Tánaiste - a medical doctor I might add - who knows the health impacts of these kinds of fuels would delay this issue for even one more day and not let other people in Ireland outside Dublin avail of this and protect their health.”