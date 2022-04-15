Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 08:58

Woman (40) charged over discovery of woman's body in Dublin

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Friday 15th April 2022 at 10.30am.
Woman (40) charged over discovery of woman's body in Dublin

Kenneth Fox

A woman in her 40s has been charged following the discovery of the body of a woman at a home in Seville Place, Dublin 1 on Wednesday.

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Friday 15th April 2022 later today at 10.30am.

The woman was discovered by gardaí after they were called to the home at Seville Place at about 11.50am Wednesday morning.

Gardaí have also charged a man in his 60s after a fatal house fire in Donegal.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this morning, Friday 15th April 2022 at 10.30am.

More in this section

Killing of Ukrainian civilians likely to be war crime, says Coveney Killing of Ukrainian civilians likely to be war crime, says Coveney
Body of Cork man found in Costa del Sol Body of Cork man found in Costa del Sol
Water safety appeal launched ahead of Easter weekend Water safety appeal launched ahead of Easter weekend
Garda team accompanying Coveney in Ukraine a 'betrayal' of Defence Forces, says TD

Garda team accompanying Coveney in Ukraine a 'betrayal' of Defence Forces, says TD

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more