Woman (40) charged over discovery of woman's body in Dublin

Kenneth Fox

A woman in her 40s has been charged following the discovery of the body of a woman at a home in Seville Place, Dublin 1 on Wednesday.

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Friday 15th April 2022 later today at 10.30am.

The woman was discovered by gardaí after they were called to the home at Seville Place at about 11.50am Wednesday morning.

Gardaí have also charged a man in his 60s after a fatal house fire in Donegal.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this morning, Friday 15th April 2022 at 10.30am.