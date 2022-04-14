Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 17:39

Yousef Palani (22) remanded in custody charged with Sligo murders

Yousef Palani appeared in Sligo District Court on Thursday.
Yousef Palani (22) remanded in custody charged with Sligo murders

By Rebecca Black and Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

Yousef Palani, 22, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, was remanded after appearing at Sligo District Court.

Sligo deaths
Yousef Palani is led into Sligo District Court (Brian Lawless/PA)

He was also charged with assault causing serious harm.

Palani was heckled and shouted at by crowds as he was escorted by gardaí into court.

Mr Moffitt, 42, and Mr Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in Sligo earlier this week.

Sligo deaths
Aidan Moffitt, 42, (left) and Michael Snee, 58 (Garda handouts)

The murders have shocked the small town on the west coast, with vigils planned across the island in memory of the two men.

More in this section

Water safety appeal launched ahead of Easter weekend Water safety appeal launched ahead of Easter weekend
Body of Cork man found in Costa del Sol Body of Cork man found in Costa del Sol
Office cleaner found guilty of homeless man’s murder four years after killing Office cleaner found guilty of homeless man’s murder four years after killing
Killing of Ukrainian civilians likely to be war crime, says Coveney

Killing of Ukrainian civilians likely to be war crime, says Coveney

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more