Dublin Airport expects 500,000 people to pass through over Easter weekend

Kenneth Fox

Dublin Airport is facing into a busy weekend with 500,000 people passing through over Easter.

The airport authority says 500 people have been invited for interview over the last two weeks as it tries to fill hundreds of security staff roles.

Meanwhile, the DAA is advising travellers not to arrive excessively early for flights.

They are asking all passengers to arrive around 3 hours before their flight and be wary of desk opening times to check in luggage. They are also encouraging people to check in online where possible.

Dublin Airport staff are hoping to avoid some of the chaotic scenes witnessed in recent weeks, which saw lengthy queues inside and outside the airport at-times during the busiest periods.

A spokesperson for the operators of Dublin airport urged passengers not to arrive too early.

Are you travelling through @DublinAirport this Easter weekend? Be sure to check out our handy check list of do's and don'ts ahead of your trip.✈️ pic.twitter.com/P39NcCw7jo — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 14, 2022

“Daa is urging morning passengers due to fly from 08.30 am onwards, not to arrive into the terminals before 05.00am,” the spokesperson said.

“This will ease pressure on the security regime and allow passengers flying during the busy first morning wave (those with flights before 08.30 am) to progress through security and on to their boarding gates.”

The spokesperson said that passengers do not need to arrive earlier than three and a half hours before their flight.

They said: “Arriving earlier than needed has been found to increase pressure at busy times over recent days and weeks.”

The airport said it had been trying to rebound from the impact of the pandemic and blamed shortages in fully trained staff working at the country’s busiest airport.

“Dublin Airport is currently in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening staff to help it meet the significant increase in demand for international travel.

“Good progress is being made in that recruitment process with more than 500 candidates, from a pool of more than 4,500 applications, having been invited for an interview over the past two weeks,” the spokesperson said.

Additional reporting PA