Gardaí investigating Sligo deaths charge man

Gardaí investigating the killings of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo have charged a man in his early 20s.
James Cox

He will appear before Sligo District Court at 4.45pm.

The man was detained in the town in the hours after Mr Snee’s body was found on Tuesday night.

The suspect was taken for questioning to Sligo Garda station, where he was detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Detectives believe the two men may have met their killer online.

Detectives are also investigating a potential homophobic motive and have issued safety advice to people using dating apps.

