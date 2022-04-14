Pedestrian (40s) in serious condition after collision with car in Dundalk

A male pedestrian aged in his 40s remains in serious condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Dundalk almost three weeks ago.

The road crash took place at Martin’s Cross on the R215, at Rossmakay in the Co Louth town, at around 9.50pm on Sunday, March 27th.

The pedestrian was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he currently remains.

No other injuries were reported following the collision.

Gardaí today issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident, asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R215 in Rossmakay between 9.45pm and 10pm and who have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 398 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.