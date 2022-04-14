Body of Cork man found in Costa del Sol

Spanish police are investigating the death of an Irish man on a beach on the Costa del Sol.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the man's body was believed to be discovered by passing walkers. The exact location of the beach has not been confirmed.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, is believed to be from Cork.

Officers from the Spanish Guardia Civil have sealed off the scene and a postmortem examination is set to take place in due course, the results of which are likely to determine the course of police investigations.

The Guardia Civil are now in the process of trying to determine the man's last known movements.

It is understood to have already begun reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

"The Department does not comment on the details of individual consular cases," the spokesperson said.