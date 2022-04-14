Minister calls on sports organisations to host Ukrainian refugees in clubhouses

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has called on sports organisations to provide clubhouses to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

His comments come as some 23,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland already.

According to the Government, the number of refugees coming into the country decreased in the last week, as the possibility of paying people to host those fleeing the war torn country is being examined by the Department of Public Expenditure.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Chambers said that the number of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland could increase to 40,000 by the end of this month.

"The sporting organisations have been very positive in their initial response and are engaging with their grassroots to see what might be possible in certain clubhouses that they could host maybe... 50 or more people where they have toilets and showers and kitchen facilities," Mr Chambers said.

Last week, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said the State’s system to house Ukrainian refugees is “under pressure”, adding that the Government has “probably reached the limit” of the amount of hotel and guesthouse accommodation it can provide.

Over the past five weeks, some 25,000 people pledged accommodation to help.

Mr O'Gorman said over half of the pledges have been contacted so far, and it is hoped that the remainder will be contacted in the coming week.