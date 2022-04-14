What the regional papers say: Man left on floor hours after fall, plans for Ukraine refugees

Reports on an older man left waiting on the floor for five hours for an ambulance, an inquest into the death of a Mayo student at the height of the first Covid-19 wave, and local plans to house Ukrainian refugees feature in Ireland's regional papers this week.

The Nationalist in Carlow says the welcome mat was rolled out on Sunday evening as Aintree Grand National winner Noble Yeats was welcomed home to Leighlinbridge and paraded through the village.

The Kildare Nationalist reports that an 84-year-old man who fell and broke his hip at his home at an assisted living facility in Newbridge was left waiting on the floor for five hours for an ambulance last Thursday night.

The Roscommon Herald says a number of local community centres are being considered as accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, while new regulations prohibiting the sale of turf from this September have been branded "lunacy".

The Western People reports a coroner has made a number of recommendations relating to Mayo University Hospital, following the death at the healthcare facility of a Ballyhaunis student during the height of the country's first wave of Covid-19.

The Waterford News & Star reports a new Irish developer is in place to redevelop the city’s North Quays after the city council last year ended its contract with a previous one, with a "revised vision" for the project including a significantly reduced amount of retail space.

The Laois Nationalist reports the Tánaiste has said there would be "no logic" in downgrading Portlaoise hospital, while Laois is also set to host the 2022 World Ploughing Championships in September.

The Limerick Leader says more than 250 people have already registered online in hopes of owning one of just seven new homes in a popular estate.

The Leitrim Observer reports more roadworks are slated for Carrick-On-Shannon this summer, with the four-month project coming in for some criticism for its timing during the tourist season.

The Dundalk Democrat shares the story of an escape from war-torn Ukraine to Dundalk.

The Connacht Tribune reports a Ukrainian living in Galway for the last 14 years has made three trips home to his under-siege country to rescue family members.

The Southern Star reports on confusion over the vetting of families who have pledged to host Ukrainian refugees, with gardaí telling the paper that all vetting will now be carried out by the Irish Red Cross.