Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 12:21

Office cleaner found guilty of homeless man’s murder four years after killing

The jury of eight men and four women took only three hours and 44 minutes to return a unanimous verdict of guilty on the murder charge
Peter Doyle and Paul Neilan

A jury has convicted a man of murdering a homeless man – four years and one day after he attacked and left his victim to die in a Dublin park.

Feri Anghel (42), of no fixed abode but originally from Romania, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of fellow Romanian national Ioan Artene Bob in Sean Walsh Memorial Park in Tallaght, Dublin, in the early hours of Friday, April 13th, 2018.

The jury of eight men and four women took only three hours and 44 minutes to return a unanimous verdict of guilty on the murder charge following a trial that opened at Central Criminal Court seven weeks ago.

After expressing his gratitude to the jury, Mr Justice Paul Burns excused them from duty for the next 10 years.

Mr Justice Burns also remanded Anghel in custody until May 30th for sentencing, pending the preparation of background reports and a victim impact statement.

More to follow...

