Investigation into Sligo murders focusing on suspect's online dating history

The investigation into the killing of two men in Co Sligo is focusing on the online dating history of a suspect.

Two separate murder investigations have been launched following the violent deaths of Aidan Moffitt (42) and Michael Snee (58) in their own homes in Sligo town on the west coast.

Mr Moffitt was found dead in his house in Cartron Heights in Sligo on Monday evening having been the subject of a serious physical assault.

Mr Snee was discovered in his apartment on Connaughton Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday evening.

Garda chief superintendent Aidan Glacken told a press conference in Sligo that Mr Snee “had been subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.”

Gardai remove the body of Michael Snee from his home in Connaughton Road, Sligo, Ireland, following his murder. Photo: PA Images.

A man in his 20s is still being questioned, after being arrested in Sligo town at around 1.45am on Wednesday morning.

Although Gardaí have launched two separate murder investigations, one line of inquiry is that they are linked.

A potential hate-related motive is being considered, but officers have also stressed they are keeping an “open mind” on motivations behind the murders.

Investigators are examining if both Mr Snee and Mr Moffitt met their attacker on an online dating app and if there was a homophobic motive behind the two murders.

Gardaí are also considering if the two murders are linked to an incident in town last Friday whereby a man sustained serious eye injuries.

Local Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan said that a “cloud of worry and fear” has descended on the town.

“The community is stunned and shocked and there is a huge worry and fear over the last few days,” he said.

“It’s relatively peaceful. The areas where the incidents happened are quiet, residential areas.”

Gardaí appeal for anyone with any information “no matter how insignificant” to contact officers at Sligo Garda station, with all information to be “treated in the strictest confidence."

Sligo Garda station can be reached on the dedicated incident room phone number 071 915 7088.

More to follow...