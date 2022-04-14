Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 06:33

Teenager dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny

The fatal crash occurred at Dowling in Piltown.
Teenager dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny

By David Young, PA

A teenager has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny.

The fatal crash occurred at Dowling in Piltown after 8pm on Wednesday.

The male youth who died was a passenger in the car involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of the car, also both male, were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

Gardaí did not provide details on their conditions. The road was due to remain closed overnight with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators was planned for Thursday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam footage, have been asked to make it available.

More in this section

‘Deeply concerning’ trend as Ireland on track for most road deaths in a decade ‘Deeply concerning’ trend as Ireland on track for most road deaths in a decade
Review commissioned over failed CMO university appointment Review commissioned over failed CMO university appointment
Covid: 4,728 new cases as hospitalisations drop below 1,000 mark Covid: 4,728 new cases as hospitalisations drop below 1,000 mark
Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil see rise in support in latest opinion poll

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil see rise in support in latest opinion poll

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more