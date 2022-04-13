Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 14:39

Woman in her 80s found with fatal injuries inside Dublin home

Another woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder
Gardaí have opened a murder investigation after the body of a woman aged in her 80s was found with fatal injuries inside a Dublin home.

The woman was discovered by gardaí after they were called to the home at Seville Place, Dublin 1 at about 11.50am this morning.

Another woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

The body of the older woman remains at the scene at this time, which is currently preserved.

A technical examination is set to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified, with a postmortem to be conducted later today.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the body.

The arrested woman is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street Garda station.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8089, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

