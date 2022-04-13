Gardaí confirm two murder investigations under way as second Sligo victim named

Updated 11.55am

Gardaí have confirmed two separate murder investigations are under way following the killing and mutilation of two men in Sligo town in recent days.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s in Sligo during the early hours of this morning, following the discovery of the body of the latest victim in an apartment at Connaughton Road at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The second man killed in Sligo has been named as 58-year-old Michael Snee.

Garda superintendent Aidan Glacken told a press conference in Sligo: “Michael had been subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.”

The officer said gardaí are conducting separate murder investigations into the deaths of Mr Snee and 42-year-old businessman and Fine Gael activist Aidan Moffitt, who was found dead in his house in Cartron Heights in Sligo on Monday.

“Michael and Aidan were well-known and respected in this community,” Mr Glacken said.

“They were assaulted and murdered in their own homes. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this time and indeed their friends and the wider community in Sligo.”

My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Aidan Moffitt.



Deeply concerned by this horrific killing and reports of another violent death in Sligo this morning.



I urge anyone with any information to contact gardai. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 13, 2022

The Taoiseach this morning said he was “deeply concerned” by the “horrific” killing of Mr Moffitt, offering sympathies to his family and friends, and by the reports of the second violent death this morning.

He urged anyone with information to contact gardaí.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was “deeply troubled” by the killings. “What happened is unspeakable and hard to fathom. Concerned about the possible motive of the attacker,” he said on Twitter.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she had spoken to the Garda Commissioner about the “shocking events”. She added: “An Garda Síochána will investigate these appalling crimes and ensure justice is done.”

Armed gardaí

Following the discovery of the second body on Tuesday night, armed gardaí flooded Sligo town as they tried to track down the suspect.

“At approximately 1.45am following intense local Garda activity and enquiries, gardaí in Sligo assisted by the Armed Support Unit arrested a male in his early 20s in Sligo town on suspicion of murder,” a Garda statement said.

He is now being detained for questioning at Sligo Town Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The body of the second victim remained at the scene this morning pending the arrival of the Garda technical bureau and the state pathologist. A postmortem is expected to be carried out today.

A Garda forensic officer at the scene in Cartron Heights, Sligo, following the death of Aidan Moffitt. Photo: PA Images

Gardaí last night officially launched a murder investigation into the death of the first victim, Mr Moffitt, and confirmed they were investigating if he had met his attacker online.

Gardaí suspect Mr Moffitt had invited the attacker into his home after meeting him on a dating app, with there being no signs of forced entry.

On Tuesday, they appealed for people to take precautions when meeting strangers online. They said they are also investigating if there was a “hate-related motive” to his murder. Both victims were single men who lived alone.

Locals have spoken of a “cloud of worry and fear” hanging over the town of Sligo following the two violent deaths and a serious attack on another man.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7088, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.