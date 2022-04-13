Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 08:15

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages.
Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the US government's offer of $5 million (€4.6 million) for information on the Kinahan crime gang or for the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

Garda chiefs called the US sanctions on the Kinahan gang a "landmark" day, The Irish Times reports.

The Irish Examiner leads with a quote from yesterday's press conference announcing the sanctions: Kinahan bosses 'can run, but can't hide.'

Along with the Kinahan story, the Irish Independent leads with a story on VAT cuts for home heating oil being ruled out.

Thousands of people are waiting for hospital care in Co Cork, according to The Echo.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with the murder investigation into the death of businessman and Fine Gael activist Aidan Moffitt in Co Sligo.

The Irish Sun leads with the US sanctions on the Kinahan gang.

'End of Evil Empire', the Irish Daily Star proclaims.

The Herald also leads with the Kinahan story.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on an SDLP candidates election posters being stolen.

'Conlan denies links to Kinahan boxing firm', The Irish News reports.

 

Wednesday’s British papers are dominated by the partygate scandal as the prime minister and chancellor pay fines and apologise for attending Boris Johnson’s birthday bash in Downing Street during Covid restrictions.

“People have the right to expect better” reads The Daily Telegraph‘s front page splash, citing Mr Johnson’s apology as he became the first serving prime minister to break the law.

The Financial Times reports pressure is mounting for Mr Johnson to quit for committing the criminal offence while in office.

The Times, i and The Guardian all lead with the prime minister’s refusal to resign over the lockdown offence.

“PM: I’m sorry, I will do better for Britain,” leads the Daily Express, focusing on the apology itself.

The Sun similarly splashes with Mr Johnson’s apology, with its headline reading: “I’m sorry but I have work to do” – in reference to the war in Ukraine and cost-of-living crisis.

“PM and the Chancellor broke law”, Metro says of the scandal.

The Independent features the front door of No10 on its front page, accompanied by the words: “Scene of the crime”.

The Daily Mail appears to come to the defence of the Prime Minister as “the Left howls for resignations”, with the paper’s front page reading: “Don’t they know there’s a war on?”.

The Daily Mirror takes a less sympathetic stance, running an image of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak on the front page with the headline: “Led by liars & lawbreakers.”

And the Daily Star carries the same image, albeit after undergoing the photoshop treatment, with the headline: “The Pinocchio Prime Minister.”

