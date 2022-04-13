Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 07:16

Man (20s) arrested after body found in Sligo apartment

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Man (20s) arrested after body found in Sligo apartment

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 50s whose body was found in an apartment in Sligo last night.

The man, who gardaí say had suffered "significant physical injuries", was discovered at an apartment on Connaughton Road.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Gardaí were called to the apartment on Connaugton Road in Sligo town at around 10.30pm last night.

There they found the body of a man in his late 50s. He had suffered "significant physical injuries".

His body remains at the scene this morning pending the arrival of the Garda technical bureau and the state pathologist.

Then following intense Garda activity and assistance from the air support unit, gardaí arrested a man in Sligo town at around 1.45am this morning.

He is aged in his early 20s and is now being held on suspicion of murder at Sligo Town Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It is the second murder in Sligo since Monday.

Gardaí are investigating if a Sligo man whose body was found badly mutilated in his home had met his attacker online, as a murder investigation officially opened on Tuesday night.

Businessman and Fine Gael activist Aidan Moffitt is believed to have died violently after his body was discovered in his home in Cartron Heights, Sligo at about 8.30pm on Monday with serious injuries.

More in this section

EU adopts laws to ensure continued supply of medicines from Great Britain to North EU adopts laws to ensure continued supply of medicines from Great Britain to North
Man left with life-threatening injuries following Co Tyrone assault Man left with life-threatening injuries following Co Tyrone assault
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Irish reward over Kinahans considered, with US crackdown 'just the start'

Irish reward over Kinahans considered, with US crackdown 'just the start'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more