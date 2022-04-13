Man (20s) arrested after body found in Sligo apartment

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his 50s whose body was found in an apartment in Sligo last night.

The man, who gardaí say had suffered "significant physical injuries", was discovered at an apartment on Connaughton Road.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Gardaí were called to the apartment on Connaugton Road in Sligo town at around 10.30pm last night.

There they found the body of a man in his late 50s. He had suffered "significant physical injuries".

His body remains at the scene this morning pending the arrival of the Garda technical bureau and the state pathologist.

Then following intense Garda activity and assistance from the air support unit, gardaí arrested a man in Sligo town at around 1.45am this morning.

He is aged in his early 20s and is now being held on suspicion of murder at Sligo Town Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It is the second murder in Sligo since Monday.

Gardaí are investigating if a Sligo man whose body was found badly mutilated in his home had met his attacker online, as a murder investigation officially opened on Tuesday night.

Businessman and Fine Gael activist Aidan Moffitt is believed to have died violently after his body was discovered in his home in Cartron Heights, Sligo at about 8.30pm on Monday with serious injuries.