Body of woman (80s) found following Donegal house fire

The body of a woman aged in her 80s has been discovered in the wake of a house fire in Co Donegal, with gardaí arresting one man in relation to an incident of criminal damage.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal house fire that occurred this afternoon in the Doochary area of Co Donegal.

The fire was extinguished by emergency services at approximately 4.40pm, with the body of the woman then discovered inside.

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau is conducting a technical examination.

The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested, with the results of a postmortem set to determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested in relation to an alleged offence of criminal damage.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Ballyshannon Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station.