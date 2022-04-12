Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 15:19

Police probe after shots fired by masked man in Derry

The incident has been slammed as a ‘brazen and dangerous act’.
Police probe after shots fired by masked man in Derry

By Rebecca Black, PA

Police are investigating after a number of shots were fired by masked men in Derry.

The incident happened at Durrow Park in the Bogside area of the city on Friday night.

The area was searched by police officers on Monday, and a number of items have been seized and taken away for forensic examination.

Police also said they are aware of video footage on social media, purporting to be in relation to the incident.

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty described a brazen and dangerous act that was carried out under the cover of darkness.

“The sight of armed and masked men on the streets of this city is unacceptable,” he said.

“This was an appalling display of contempt by those responsible towards the community. There is no justification for this.

“The public can be assured we will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1023 of 11/04/22.

More in this section

EU adopts laws to ensure continued supply of medicines from Great Britain to North EU adopts laws to ensure continued supply of medicines from Great Britain to North
Irish reward over Kinahans considered, with US crackdown 'just the start' Irish reward over Kinahans considered, with US crackdown 'just the start'
Fuel protest ends as hauliers leave Dublin Fuel protest ends as hauliers leave Dublin
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more