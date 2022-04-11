Irish ports to deny access to Russian registered vehicles

James Cox

The Department of Transport has instructed all Irish ports to deny access to Russian registered vessels.

The directive was issued today and would take effect from next Sunday.

It means all ships, yachts and recreational crash registered under Russia's flag will not be able to dock here.

It comes as part of the implementation of the recent EU sanctions agreed last week.

Meanwhile, Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman has said that the possibility of paying people to host refugees from Ukraine in their homes is being examined by the Department of Public Expenditure.

No decision has been made, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One, but that any payment would have to apply to everyone and distinction should not be made between those who provide a full property and those who bring people into their own home.

Mr O’Gorman said that, to date, 21,000 people fleeing Ukraine had arrived in Ireland, of whom 13,400 were being provided with accommodation by the State in hotels and Bed & Breakfasts.

The next move will be into pledged accommodation and the army has been assisting the Red Cross in contacting the 25,000 people who pledged accommodation in the past five weeks.