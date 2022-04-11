Woman wanted in UK for alleged attack during New Year's Eve party

Aodhan O'Faolain

A 25-year-old woman accused of injuring another woman with broken glass at a New Year's Eve party in the UK has appeared before the High Court in Dublin.

Kiesha Olivia Harty, with an address in at Blarney Street, Co Cork, came before Mr Justice Michael Twomey on Monday afternoon following her arrest on foot of an extradition warrant issued by the UK authorities under the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

It is alleged in that warrant that Ms Harty injured the other woman during the course of a gathering at a house at Birkenhead, Wirral on Merseyside, in the early hours of January 1st 2020.

The alleged victim was described as a homeless person who had been invited into the house for a drink.

The complainant was described by a witness who attended the party as getting on with other people at the party.

It is alleged that at around 3am in the morning Ms Harty and the complainant were sitting at a table.

It is alleged that Ms Harty, who it is alleged consumed a quantity of alcohol that night, turned the table over and grabbed the complainant by the hair.

Attempts were made by other persons at the party to separate the two.

It is alleged that during the altercation Ms Harty picked up part of a broken wine glass and cut the complainant, leaving her with deep lacerations and permanent scars.

It is also alleged that Ms Harty pulled out clumps of the other woman's hair.

The police were called to the house, and it is alleged that the complainant required medical treatment for her injuries. Ms Hart, it is claimed, was interviewed by the police and was eventually charged and was admitted to bail.

She is facing charges of unlawfully wounding another person and wounding another person with the intention of doing gross bodily harm. If convicted she could face a maximum prison term of five years.

Extradition

In the warrant seeking her extradition, the British authorities claim that Ms Harty did not abide by the bail conditions set for her by Liverpool Magistrate's Court.

Mr Justice Twomey was informed that Ms Harty was arrested on foot of a warrant issued by the courts in Liverpool that had been endorsed by the High Court in Dublin earlier this year, at an address in Cork City before being brought to The Four Courts in Dublin on Monday.

Following her arrest by Gardaí, the court heard that when Ms Harty was asked by the arresting officer Garda Niall Moriarty if she knew what the charges contained were about, she replied "I do know what it is about".

Ms Harty, represented in court by Leo Mulrooney Bl, did not speak during the brief hearing.

No application for bail was made on her behalf.

Her counsel is likely to be made when the matter returns before the court later this week.

Mr Justice Twomey, after being satisfied that person before the court is the person whose surrender is being sought, informed Ms Harty of her rights, including her rights to surrender herself at any time in the process to the UK authorities and to legal representation.

The judge then remanded her in custody and adjourned the case to Thursday's vacation sitting of the Extradition Court.