Man arrested in connection with Dublin shooting incident

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident which happened in Dublin.

The incident, which took place at Cherrywood Grove in Clondalkin, is believed to have occurred at around 5pm on Friday.

A man, aged in his 20s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

On Monday morning, investigating gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s.

He is currently detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.