Man (60s) killed in Co Wexford road collision

Gardaí are currently at the scene which forensic collision investigators are examining.
A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Wexford.

The collision happened at 10.35am on Monday at Curracloe.

The only occupant of the car involved, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away.

The road through Curracloe Village is closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

