Tánaiste and Boy George condemn homophobic attack on man in Dublin

Evan Somers was attacked at around 3.30am on Dame Street on Sunday.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, musician Boy George and Irish Rugby have all issued statements of condemnation after a man suffered a homophobic attack in Dublin at the weekend.

Evan Somers was attacked at around 3.30am on Dame Street on Sunday.

Mr Somers suffered a fractured eye socket, two ankle fractures, an ankle dislocation, and other minor injuries.

Tweeting about the attack, Mr Varadkar said: "Shocked and appalled that an assault of this natured occurred in our capital city.

"Will discuss with Helen McEntee re Garda presence on our street and new hate crime laws. Sorry about what happened. Wishing you a swift recovery."

Culture Club musician Boy George also condemned the attack.

"What did your freedom to be who you are stir in this vile creature," the singer said.

"I'm sorry for what have been through and hope they catch him. There are satellites that see everything."

Mr Somers, who plays rugby for the Emerald Warriors RFC, received support from his club and the IRFU.

"We stand #shouldertoshoulder with Evan and with
@ewrfc," Irish Rugby said in a statement on Twitter.

"This violence and homophobia has no place in our society.

"We will always send the message that everyone is welcome in the rugby family."

It is understood that Gardaí are investigating the attack.

